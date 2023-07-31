RPF constable shoots dead senior, three passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train, arrested

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead 4 persons, including his senior, on board a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

“The accused constable has been detained along with his weapon,” said Western Railways in a statement.

An RPF constable opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station. He shot one RPF ASI and three other passengers and jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station. The accused constable has been detained along with his weapon. More details… — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

The constable fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub Inspector and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5 am, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

Visuals from inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express Train (12956) in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan allegedly shot dead four people. The accused has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/AYPXJZDWt5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

CPRO Western Railway said that Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty incharge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train.

“An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it”

#WATCH | CPRO Western Railway, says “An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a… pic.twitter.com/mzVnz7Rn7v — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

The Western Railways, meanwhile, announced ex-gratia for the next of kin of deceased ASI Tikaram Meena.

“Rs 15 lakhs will be given from Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi, Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses, Rs 15 lakhs as Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity, Rs 65,000 as General Insurance Scheme,” said the Western Railways.

The constable was caught by police at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

“At around 6 am we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire…Four people have been shot dead…Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted,” said DRM Neeraj Kumar.

#WATCH | Mumbai: DRM Neeraj Kumar says, “At around 6 am we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire…Four people have been shot dead…Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given.” pic.twitter.com/Zl7FfoUd8i — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Kumar said that they are also examining the witnesses and trying to investigate the case from all angles.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation into the case and inspected the bogey of Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express where RPF jawan allegedly committed the crime.

VIDEO | Police team inspects the bogey of Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan allegedly opened fire killing four people earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DwWl2nG4Eh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

With inputs from agencies