RPF constable admit card 2019 for PET, PMT released on constable1.rpfonlinereg.org, si.rpfonlinereg.org

RPF Constable Admit Card 2019 | The Railway Protection Force (RPF) released admit cards for the posts of sub-inspector (SI) and constable. Candidates can find their RPF admit cards on si.rpfonlinereg.org and constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

RPF released the constable physical measurement test (PMT) and physical endurance test (PET) second round admit Card for Group E. PET and PMT will be held in the first week of April.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Step 1: Log in to si.rpfonlinereg.org or constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on 'Call letter for second round of PET, PMT, DV'

Step 3: Click on Group E

Step 4: Log in using your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download and save the admit card for future reference

The final merit list to fill 9,739 RPF posts will be released after PET and PMT and document verification. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for these tests without their admit card.

Those who clear the recruitment examination will be employed in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

