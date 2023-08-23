RPF Constable accused of shooting spree inside moving train admits mistake on call with wife; says he wants to end life

RPF Constable Chetan Singh, who stands accused of fatally shooting four individuals on the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express last month, has admitted to the killings during a telephone conversation with his spouse.

He also expressed a wish to end his own life.

According to reports, Singh’s wife has shared the details of this phone conversation with both security agencies, namely the RPF and the GRP (Government Railway Police).

At present, Singh is incarcerated in Thane Central Prison. Following the approval from the Borivli Magistrate Court, a group of RPF personnel visited him in prison this week to formally document his statement.

This process is part of an internal investigation. However, Singh was not very forthcoming with information during this interaction.

On July 31, Singh carried out the shooting spree, beginning with his superior, ASI Tikaram Meena, followed by three passengers in separate compartments of the train between Vaitarna and Mira Road stations.

Investigations have uncovered that in addition to the shootings, he menaced a woman wearing a burqa and a family at gunpoint on separate occasions. Fortunately, he did not open fire on them as they resisted his threats.

When a passenger activated the emergency brake and the train came to a stop between Mira Road and Dahisar at 5.55am, Singh leapt from the train with his rifle. Even after disembarking, he continued to discharge his weapon in the direction of the train.

Insiders linked to the inquiry have shared that following his departure from the train, Singh contacted his wife by phone and admitted, “Mujh se galti ho gayi hai” (I have made a mistake).

He conveyed his intention to end his life and informed her that she would now have the responsibility of raising their two young children. He also placed a call to his uncle. Investigators are currently scrutinizing his call records, which will be included in the formal chargesheet.

The investigative team is meticulously reconstructing a step-by-step timeline of events that unfolded on the train, commencing from the point when the RPF escorting team boarded the train at Surat, up until the bodies of the four victims were recovered at Borivli.

Crucial evidence will also encompass phone conversations between terrified passengers and their loved ones, where they described the gunshots they had heard.

Furthermore, witnesses aboard the train have provided video footage that captures moments of the incident, including Singh’s incendiary speech delivered beside one of the victims’ bodies.