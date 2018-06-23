Football world cup 2018

Royal Bengal tiger relocated to Odisha from Kanha reserve is healthy, being monitored closely, says forest minister Bijayshree Routray

India Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 11:23:19 IST

Bhubaneswar: A male Royal Bengal tiger, which was translocated from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to Odisha’s Satkosia in Angul district, was doing well, the Odisha government said.

"Despite the tiger's 24-hour journey covering about 500 kilometres from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the big cat is healthy. The animal is under watch and kept in an enclosure," Bijayshree Routray, Odisha's Forest and Environment Minister said on Friday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Routray said that even though tigers from one forest have been relocated to another in the past, this is the first time a Royal Bengal Tiger has undertaken such a long and tedious journey to reach its destination at Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district.

Stating that the tiger is being monitored round-the-clock, the minister said the Wildlife Institute of India and Kanha Tiger Reserve officials will take a call about when the tiger will be released into the wild.

However, senior officials of the forest department are worried because the tiger has not eaten any live prey after it was released in a closed special enclosure on Thursday.

"If required, we will supply food from outside the enclosure," an official said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Sandeep Tripathy said the big cat brought from Madhya Pradesh is one of the best specimens of Royal Bengal Tiger.

Forest and environment secretary SC Mohapatra said, "We did not have any male tiger at Satkosia. Now, we will watch how the old tigers are behaving with the guest from Madhya Pradesh. We will monitor their movements."

Mohapatra said that three pairs of tigers will be brought from Madhya Pradesh. One male tiger has already come and a female will come soon. All the three pairs will be at Satkosia within two years.

There are two female tigers, aged around 13 years, at Satkosia currently. The tiger population has not been increasing for some years at the Tiger Reserve which is why a male tiger was requisitioned by the state.


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 11:23 AM

