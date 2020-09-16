Route Mobile IPO: How to check your allotment status on bseindia.com

The Mumbai-based cloud communications service provider is exepcted to be listed on the exchanges on 21 September with a final issue price of Rs 350 per share

Route Mobile initial public offering (IPO) basis of allotment has been finalised on Wednesday. The stock is exepcted to be listed on the exchanges on 21 September with a final issue price of Rs 350 per share, reports said.

According to a report by Money Control, the process of refunds/ASBA unlocking is likely to take place from 17 September and equity shares are expected to be credited to eligible investors on 18 September.

A report by The Economic Times said that the IPO was sold between 9 and 11 September in the price range of Rs 345-350.

As per reports, the IPO of the cloud communications service provider had garnered a strong 73.3 percent subscription last week from high net-worth individuals (HNIs) as well as institutional bidders.

However, as per a report by CNBC TV18, Route Mobile has received bids for 89.23 crore equity shares while the IPO size was just 1.2 crore shares.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has already received Rs 180 crore from 15 anchor investors including SBI Life Insurance, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs.

How to check Route Mobile IPO allotment:

If you have subscribed for the IPO of Route Mobile, you can check allotment status with on the BSE website:

Step 1: Go to BSE website.

Step 2: Next to Issue Type, opt for Equity.

Step 3: Under the Issue Name, use the dropdown to choose Route Mobile Limited.

Step 4: Key in your application number.

Step 5: Put in your PAN number and click on the search button.

You can also check you Route Mobile IPO allotment status on ipo.alankit.com or ris.kfintech.com.