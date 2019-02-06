Robert Vadra grilled by Enforcement Department for six hours in connection with 2009 petroleum deal case

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, was on Wednesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for around six hours in connection with a money laundering case against him. An ED team led by the Joint Director, comprising the Deputy Director and 5 other officers questioned Vadra. Speaking to media, Vadra's counsel Suman Jyoti Khaitan said the businessman has given an undertaking to appear before the ED whenever summoned.

"Robert Vadra has not done anything wrong. This government wants to harass him. He, on his own, went to (Jaipur) court and said- I'm going to appear voluntarily before ED. Give me a date I will appear. Today, he has appeared on his own, without any summons. They probably wanted to harass him for political vendetta," he added. The Patiala House Court had granted interim bail to Vadra on 2 February till 16 February in connection with the money laundering case.

During the course of the hearing, the ED had told the court that they had learnt about more overseas properties related to Vadra and "hence he should join the probe." ED also said Vadra and his associates got kickbacks in the petroleum deal inked in 2009. “There is a question of 1.9 million pounds of property involved in the case. Besides this, other cases of 4 and 5 million pounds of money laundering are also filed against him, and Vadra had six flats overseas in his possession,” submitted ED’s counsel and Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh.

Countering the ED, Vadra’s counsel and senior Congress leader KTS Tulsi had said the businessman would "join the investigation as directed.” He had also told the court that Vadra was in London taking care of his ailing mother. A day ahead of the hearing, Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case and had claimed that he was being targeted and subjected to false prosecution which has "the colour of political witch hunt." He had also stated in his petition that he is a law-abiding citizen.

