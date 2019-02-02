Robert Vadra gets interim bail till 16 Feb in money laundering case; Delhi court directs him to appear before ED on Wednesday

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail till 16 February to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on 6 February and cooperate in the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property — located at 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

A lawyer from the prosecution team said Vadra sought anticipatory bail in the case in which his close aide Manoj Arora was granted interim protection from arrest till 6 February by the court.

On 19 January, the ED had told the court that Arora was cooperating in the investigation. Arora had earlier alleged before the court that the case was foisted on him by the NDA government out of "political vendetta".

