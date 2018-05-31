RLD-SP-BSP combine crushes BJP in Kairana bypolls 2018: Who won where in by election at 10 Assembly and 4 Lok Sabha seats

As the bypoll results have started to formulate into wins and losses from initial trends and leads, it is interesting to note the analysis behind the new equations which have cropped up and how the ruling party at the Centre—BJP—has only managed to continue its poor run in bye-elections held post-2014 Lok Sabha elections. So far, the BJP has only managed to win four out of the 23 Lok Sabha bypolls that have been held post its historic win in the general elections in 2014.

Here's a look at how the parties are faring with respect to vote share and lead margins in the various constituencies:

Uttar Pradesh

Kairana Lok Sabha constituency

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan defeated her rival, BJP's Mriganka Singh, by over 55,000 votes.

Noorpur Assembly constituency

After round 22 of counting, the Samajwadi Party candidate Naeemul Hasan, who was ahead of BJP at 85,020 votes, won the Noorpur Assembly seat. He won against BJP’s Avnish Singh by a margin of around 10,000 votes.

Maharashtra

Palghar Lok Sabha constituency

BJP retained its Palghar Lok Sabha Constituency seat with its candidate Rajendra Gavit defeating the Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Wanga in the bypoll by 29,572 votes.

Bhandara-Gondiya Assembly constituency

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the election by defeating close rival BJP by a margin of 20,583.

Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency

Congress candidate Vishwajeet P Kadam was declared elected unopposed in the bypoll to the Maharashtra Assembly from Palus-Kadegaon in Sangli after the BJP withdrew its candidate.

Bihar

Jokihat Assembly constituency

RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam won from the Jokihat Assembly seat with 76,002 votes as the JD(U) could only secure 37,913 votes.

Jharkhand

Silli Assembly constituency

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Seema Mahto won the Jharkhand Assembly seat by 13,500 votes beating nearest rival and AJSU president Sudesh Mahto.

Gomia Assembly constituency

JMM's Babita Devi won the Assembly bypoll by defeating BJP rival Maghavlal Singh by a thin margin of 1,344 votes.

Karnataka

RR Nagar Assembly constituency

Congress' N Munirathna has won Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in Bengaluru by 41,162 votes defeating BJP’s Tulsi Muniraju Gowda and JD(S) leader GH Ramachandra.

Uttarakhand

Tharali Assembly constituency

The BJP retained the Tharali Assembly seat in Uttarakhand with party nominee Munni Devi Shah defeating her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes.

Nagaland

Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency

BJP ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won over Naga People's Front (NPF) by over 1,30,000 votes.

Meghalaya

Ampati Assembly constituency

Congress candidate Miani D Shira won the Ampati Assembly seat in Meghalaya against the National People's Party (NPP) CG Momin after two rounds of counting.

Punjab

Sahkot Assembly constituency

Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia defeated Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Naib Singh Kohar by a massive margin of around 37,000 votes.

Kerala

Chenganur Assembly constituency

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate and CPM member Saji Cherian won the bypoll by a margin of 20,956 votes over D Vijayakumar of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

West Bengal

Mahesthala Assembly constituency

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress retained the Maheshtala Assembly seat with an impressive margin, while the BJP came in the second spot by displacing the CPM.

By elections were held in 10 Assembly and 4 Lok Sabha seats on 28 May and the verdict is crucial for all political parties considering the changing dynamics of national politics post the Karnataka elections 2018. The BJP has the challenge of maintaining its majority in Parliament as it stands against a united opposition of regional parties.