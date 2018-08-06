You are here:
RK Dhawan, veteran Congress leader and Indira Gandhi's close confidant, dies at 81 in New Delhi

India Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 22:18:59 IST

New Delhi: Former Union minister and Indira Gandhi's close confidant RK Dhawan died in New Delhi on Monday evening at a local hospital. He was 81.

He breathed his last at the BL Kapur hospital around 7 pm, sources close to the family said. Dhawan was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday for age-related ailments.

"Our homage to veteran Congress leader, RK Dhawan, who breathed his last today (Monday). His tireless spirit, immeasurable commitment and untiring dedication to the Congress ideals will always be remembered. RIP," Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Rajinder Kumar Dhawan was a Rajya Sabha member and a private secretary to Indira Gandhi for a long time.


