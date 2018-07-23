You are here:
RJD spokesperson Shankar Charan Tripathi expelled for criticising Rahul Gandhi's hug to Narendra Modi

India FP Staff Jul 23, 2018 16:35:56 IST

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday expelled party spokesperson Shankar Charan Tripathi citing his comments against Congress president Rahul Gandhi's hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

Tripathi had criticised Rahul for hugging Modi and later winking in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion debate on 20 June. Comments against the Congress president, which is BJD's ally in Bihar, led to Tripathi's expulsion from the party, according to ANI.

In a telephonic conversation with The Telegraph, he praised Rahul's speech but said his act was childish and unexpected from a person who considers himself a prime ministerial candidate for 2019 elections.

Tripathi further said, "he has been a parliamentarian for the past 15 years, It was not expected from a leader like him to wink on the floor of the House. So many cameras are installed in the house. His act was akin to that of Priya Prakash Varrier."


