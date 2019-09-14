You are here:
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav calls for creating more awareness on Centre’s Motor Vehicles Act

India Asian News International Sep 14, 2019 10:05:22 IST

  • Amid public outcry over hefty provisions in new Motor Vehicles Act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that there is a need to create more awareness among people and bring change in the attitude of policemen

  • 'If anyone is breaking the rule then he should be fined. But the attitude (of policemen) should not be like a goon. There is a need to make people understand in a good manner. Just fining people would not work. There is a need to aware people to abide by the rules,' he told reporters

  • After the heavy fines were introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty challans have been levied on many violators for not abiding by the traffic rules

Patna: Amid public outcry over hefty provisions in new Motor Vehicles Act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that there is a need to create more awareness among people and bring change in the attitude of policemen.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to reporters in Patna on Friday. ANI

"If anyone is breaking the rule then he should be fined. But the attitude (of policemen) should not be like a goon. There is a need to make people understand in a good manner. Just fining people would not work. There is a need to aware people to abide by the rules," he told reporters.

After the heavy fines were introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty challans have been levied on many violators for not abiding by the traffic rules.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2019 10:05:22 IST

