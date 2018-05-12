You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

RJD leader Dina Gope shot dead by unidentified gunmen with an AK-47 near his Patna residence

India IANS May 12, 2018 12:11:04 IST

Patna: A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Bihar capital on Saturday, police said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Dina Gope, who was also the husband of former Patna deputy mayor, was killed when he was returning home after attending a relative's marriage, a police officer said.

Criminals used an AK-47 to kill him near his residence in Anushabad, he added.

The murder took place amid tightened security imposed in Patna since Friday in view of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap's marriage on Saturday night.

Over 10,000 guests, including VIPs like Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, were likely to attend the ceremony.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 12:11 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores