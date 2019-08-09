Rivers cross danger mark as incessant rains batter Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh; army, navy, IAF, NDRF conduct rescue ops

Heavy rainfall and relentless floods threw normal life out of gear in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, and 28 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours.

28 dead in Kerala; Rahul Gandhi seeks aid

At least 40 people are feared trapped under debris in major landslides that took place in Wayanad and Malappuram, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters, adding that 28 people died, 27 have been injured and seven are missing.

Landslips and mudslides have been reported from 24 places, he added. Cochin International Airport will remain shut till 11 August due to waterlogging in almost 60 percent of its operational area while several trains were either fully or partially cancelled. All flights have been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram for next two days.

Defence sources said that the landslip in Meppadi has destroyed houses in Puthumala and nearly 150 people were trapped and have to be rescued.

Relief and rescue operations were on in full swing with the involvement of personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and the fire and forest departments.

A red alert has been issued in nine of the 14 districts in Kerala, with Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur and Idukki being the worst impacted, and all educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday. Over 64,000 people have been shifted to 738 relief camps across the state, officials said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from Kerala, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought aid.

The government has suspended the iconic Snake Boat Race which was scheduled to be held in Alappuzha on Friday. Examinations of the Kerala Public Service Commission and various universities across the state, scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed as well, officials said.

IMD has issued a red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur for 10 August.

Over 2.85 lakh evacuated from Maharashtra's worst-hit districts

Twenty-nine flood-related deaths were reported in Maharashtra with Krishna and Panchganga rivers swelling up following incessant rainfall. Over 2.85 lakh people have been evacuated across the state.

Friday saw water levels beginning to recede in Kolhapur and Sangli, which are the worst affected districts.

Divisional commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar said, "In Kolhapur, the water level has decreased by two feet and in Sangli it has decreased by three inches."

Two helicopters started dropping relief material in flood-hit regions. Meanwhile, 28 villages in Sangli and 18 villages in Kolhapur got completely surrounded by water, with 1,34,119 and 1,11,365 people being evacuated to temporary camps in Sangli and Kolhapur, respectively. In Satara district, 9,521 people have been evacuated, 6,819 in Pune and 23,437 in Solapur.

Mhaisekar said that Rs 76 crore have been received from the government to be distributed among people impacted by floods.

"In cities, Rs 15,000 will be given per family and in rural areas Rs 10,000," he said. Nearly 18,000 vehicles remained stranded on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, which has been shut for traffic following heavy rains.

With the aim to ensure that water levels recede in impacted districts, the discharge from Almatti dam in Karnataka on the Krishna was increased to 4,50,000 cusec (cubic foot per second) from 4,30,352 cusec. The discharge would be increased 5 lakh cusec by the end of Friday, as decided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa.

Karnataka CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of flood victims

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said 12 people have died in rain-related incidents, while over 80,000 flood-affected people were evacuated in Karnataka.

Four members of a family were killed in a landslip in Kodagu district. "Four bodies - three men and one woman - have been recovered from the spot, while efforts are on to trace a fifth member of the family," a police official said.

In Belagavi district, the worst-hit by the floods, six people have lost their lives, while 1,410 kilometres of road and 4,019 government buildings have been damaged. Other affected districts include Bagaklote, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgir, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. Almost all rivers in Karnataka are in spate, including the Krishna, Cauvery, Bhadravati, Hemavati, Thungabadra and Kabini.

Due to the continuous flood situation, the South Western Railway cancelled 15 trains and diverted four of them. The Railways turned the entire Hole Alur Railway station in Gadag district into a temporary relief shelter.

Joint rescue teams comprising personnel from the Fire and Emergency Department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army have been pressed into service. Nine additional NDRF teams have been airlifted for rescue operations including five to Belagavi and two to Kodagu. Two Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed for rescue operations and one helicopter will be deployed in Raichur.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed due to flood and rain related incidents in the state. As an instant relief, the finance department released Rs 100 crore towards flood relief.

Tamil Nadu government asks Indian Air Force to be on stand-by for rescue operations

In Tamil Nadu, rains continued to pound Nilgiris district, even as toll rose to five on Friday. The state government asked the Sulur IAF station in Coimbatore, another adversely-hit district, to be on stand by for possible deployment for rescue activities.

A woman and her daughter died when the wall of their house collapsed while bodies of two women estate workers were recovered from a blocked drain at Kuruthukuli. A 65-year-old man had died in a wall collapse on Thursday. Further, 1,704 people affected due to floods and landslips have been lodged in 28 relief centres.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Narmada flows 7 metres above danger mark in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani

Around 1,000 people were evacuated to safer places in Barwani and Dhar districts in western Madhya Pradesh following flooding caused by the heavy downpour. A 40-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah in Ashoknagar district.

Meanwhile, the Narmada river was flowing seven metres above its danger mark of 123.28 in Rajghat village in Barwani district at 2 pm on Friday. Fifteen sluice gates of the Bargi dam built on the river Narmada in Jabalpur district were opened following incessant rain.

An IMD official told PTI that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in 21 districts, including Rajgarh, Guna, Sehore, Harda and Hoshangabad and in Ujjain and Indore divisions till 8.30 am on Saturday. Sluice gates of seven of the 28 dams in the state have been opened due to rise in their water level, the officials said.

Three dead, 1.3 lakh people in Odisha impacted; fresh rainfall likely over next three days

The heavy and incessant rains in south and west Odisha claimed at least three lives, left two missing and hit over 1.3 lakh people in nine districts. Two people died after being swept away by the gushing waters in Jeypore area of Koraput and in Belghar in Kandhamal district, while a third person was killed in wall collapse in Lanjigarh area of Kalahandi

Two others — one each in Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts — went missing after being swept away by floodwaters and efforts are on to trace them. "In all, 1,30,072 people in 1,012 villages and five urban areas spread over nine districts were affected by the torrential rains which had created a flood-like situation in some areas," a report from the special relief commissioner's office said.

A total of 14,322 people were evacuated from the vulnerable low-lying areas to safe shelters, the report said, adding 95 free kitchens were opened to provide cooked food to them. The affected villages are located in 43 blocks of Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Sambalpur districts where more than 2,000 houses have been damaged due to the incessant rains.

IMD officials said the recent spell of the downpour was triggered by a deep depression which has now weakened and moved out of Odisha. However, a fresh bout of rainfall is likely to lash the state after three days due to a cyclonic circulation in the area, they said.