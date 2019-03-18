RITES Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply with GATE score of 2018, 2019 at rites.com

Under the Ministry of Railways, RITES has invited applications for graduate engineer trainees (GETs) through the score of GATE 2018 and 2019. Candidates can apply at the official website - rites.com.

Selected candidates will be called for personal interview and document verification. There are a total of 40 vacancies.

The online application process will begin on 19 March and end on 16 April. The official website will be activated only from 19 March, reported The Indian Express.

Candidates should be at least 21 years of age to apply and the upper age limit is 30 years. The minimum criteria for candidates to apply is to have at least a graduate degree in the relevant field, that is, B.E/BTech or BSc, and should have cleared GATE 2018 or 2019 exam.

How to apply:

- Check the official website - rites.com

- Select 'online registration' option

- You will be redirected to a new page

- Fill in vacancy name

- Hit 'Submit'

- Log-in using registration number

- Fill form, upload images

