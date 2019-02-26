Rising India Summit Day 2: Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley to address sessions; #WeToo and India's startup culture also in focus

Day 2 of the News18 Rising India Summit on Tuesday will begin with BJP president Amit Shah speaking at an hour-long session titled "Mahabharat". This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address on Monday, in which he primarily targeted the Congress, comparing statistics of the work the governments under the UPA and NDA had done.

Also lined up for the day are discussions on #WeToo — a movement a Chennai-based journalist began parallel to the #MeToo movement to highlight cases of harassment that men too face. NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, actors Taapsee Pannu and Padmapriya Janakiraman, filmmaker and writer Paromita Vohra and writer Santosh Desai will address the '#WeToo: The New Gender Equation' session.

During the session named 'A $1 Billion Mutinies Now', to be moderated by Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18 Shereen Bhan, Policy Bazaar co-founder and CEO Yashish Dahiya, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, Delhivery co-founder Suraj Saharan and PopXo founder and CEO Priyanka Gill will discuss startups and their functioning in India.

The Rising India Summit will conclude with Union minister Arun Jaitley's session on 'The Making of a New India', which is likely to focus on developmental initiatives the government has taken over the past five years.

The Rising India Summit, a leadership forum, this year is being held against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the theme 'Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities'. The forum aims to bring to focus issues beyond the proximate and divert the discourse on the larger message of a growing India.

