Rising India Summit 2019 updates: Narendra Modi slams Opposition, says job creation fueling GDP growth



Rising India Summit 2019 LATEST updates: Addressing News18 Rising India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Congress and said that India's ease of doing business ranking slipped during UPA rule. "More than 6 lakh professionals have joined the workforce in the last 4 years, these professionals have themselves created lakhs of jobs," he said.

Taking a dig at critics, Modi said those who don’t believe him should at least believe what Opposition-ruled states are saying about jobs creation. “When jobs were created in West Bengal and Karnataka, how can anyone say no jobs were added in India,” he asked.

He lashed out at Congress and said his rivals are upset since his government “plugged their sources of black money”, adding that his job was to ensure that each and every penny of the taxpayers was accounted for.

Through millennia India has always drawn its energy from crises, each one making it stronger and more innovative. As the nation sinks its differences and gains new resolve in the wake of the latest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, News18 Network is bringing together the best of Indian minds across disciplines onto a single stage next week.

The flagship event of India’s biggest media network is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections.

It will feature the who’s who of politics, business and culture. From BJP president Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Kamal Nath to film stars Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to the mystic and spiritual leader Sadhguru, some two dozen speakers will speak at power- and eclecticism-packed summit in Delhi’s Diplomatic Enclave on 25 and 26 February.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.