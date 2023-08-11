Rising India-She Shakti: There is price to pursuing dreams on own terms, says Smriti Irani

There is a price to pursuing dreams on own terms, Women & Child Development Smriti Irani said while speaking at News18 Network’s “Rising India-She Shakti” conclave on Friday.

“Pursue it (dreams), but remember there will be a price. When you pursue something on your own terms, many will be upset because you refuse to be crushed,” said Union minister Smriti Irani, adding there should be a footnote to the common ‘pursue your dreams’ advice.

#SheShakti | Pursue it, but remember there will be a price. When you pursue something on your own terms, many will be upset because you refuse to be crushed: Union minister @smritiirani says there should be a footnote to the common 'pursue your dreams' advice#News18RisingIndia pic.twitter.com/vofzlhbDtN — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 11, 2023

“Mine is not a story that is rare. Mine is a story that is told. When women come on stage and accept achievement, the ‘humility’ tag is insistently attached to them. Otherwise, you’re not feminine enough,” she said.

#SheShakti | Mine is not a story that is rare. Mine is a story that is told: Union minister @smritiirani at #News18RisingIndia "When women come on stage and accept achievement, the 'humility' tag is insistently attached to them. Otherwise, you're not feminine enough" pic.twitter.com/oDsohmrlfu — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 11, 2023

The conclave is dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of women trailblazers from several sectors.

The unique initiative is aimed at honouring the achievements of women who broke the glass ceiling and sharing their stories to inspire the new generation.

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, is the Chief Guest of the evening. Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, actor Shraddha Kapoor, and singers Asha Bhosle and Sunidhi Chauhan among other women achievers are also in attendance.