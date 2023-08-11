Rising India-She Shakti: India will be among developed nations with contribution of 'Narishakti': Prez Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that India will create its place in the group of developed nations with the contributions of ‘Narishakti’.

Speaking at News18 Network’s “Rising India-She Shakti” conclave on Friday, the President said that she is confident that India will be among the developed nations with the contribution of ‘Narishakti’.

“I am confident that in ‘Amrit Kaal’ India will be able to create its place in the group of developed nations with the contributions of ‘Narishakti’; It is impossible to imagine a healthy, empowered and developed society without women’s power,” said the President.

“I feel very happy to participate in this initiative which aims at honouring women’s contributions and achievements,” she said.

The conclave is dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of women trailblazers from several sectors.

The unique initiative is aimed at honouring the achievements of women who broke the glass ceiling and sharing their stories to inspire the new generation.