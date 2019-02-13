You are here:
Rina Mitra, who was shortlisted for CBI chief's post, now made principal advisor for internal security to West Bengal government

India Press Trust of India Feb 13, 2019 13:11:44 IST

Kolkata: Rina Mitra, an IPS officer who was a contender for the CBI chief's post, has been appointed as the principal advisor to the West Bengal government on internal security, a senior official said on Wednesday.

File photo of Rina Mitra. News 18

The 1983-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre retired as special secretary (internal security) with the MHA on 31 January. The responsibilities of Mitra for the newly created post would be defined later in a separate order, the official said.

Mitra would likely be reporting directly to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the rearrangement of security agencies in the state, he said.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 13:11:44 IST

