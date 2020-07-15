RIL AGM 2020: No better partner for Indian startups than Reliance Jio, says Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani said since Jio started only four years ago, it is still a startup.
Addressing shareholders in the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that there is "no better partner for Indian startups than Jio".
"Jio is ready to partner with startups to help them reach their full potential. Jio will play a leading role in India’s growth into a digital society," Ambani said.
"Whether it be in technology development... product development... distribution... market access... or even scale-up capital, we are ready to integrate them into our roadmap and to help them reach their full potential," he said.
"Jio Platforms, along with its over 20 start-up partners who are now part of our family, has built significant world-class capabilities in several cutting-edge technologies,' Ambani said.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
