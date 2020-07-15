RIL AGM 2020: Mukesh Ambani announces new entertainment platform JioTV+, mixed reality headset Jio Glass
Jio TV+ will curate OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, among others, into one app.
Addressing the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of JioTV+ and Jio Glass.
Jio TV+ will curate OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, among others, into one app. It will be voice-search enabled.
While Jio Glass, a new mixed reality headset, will enable holographic video calling. Jio Glass weighs only 75 grams, offers best in class, immersive mixed reality services. Jio Glass can use 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. The company will also allow designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms.
Jio Glass will connect to the internet via a cable. The Glass already has 25 apps that allow augmented reality video meetings and more, the company announced on Wednesday.
In addition to that, the company also confirmed Google investment during the AGM. Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.8 percent stake in Jio Platforms Limited, becoming the latest A-list investor in the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL).
The deal with Jio, which runs the telecom enterprise Jio Infocomm, India’s biggest, as well as movie, news and music apps, is not just a financial but also a strategic investment by the internet giant. Google has joined Facebook Inc, Intel Corp and Qualcomm as strategic partners in Jio.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
