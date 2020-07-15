RIL AGM 2020 Updates: Google to invest Rs 33,737 cr for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms, says Mukesh Ambani

In addition to shareholders in India, those in countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia will also log in.

A few hours before the 43rd Annual General Meeting, the share price of Reliance Industries Limited was trading at a record high at Rs 1,953.20, which is Rs 36.20 higher than yesterday's close. It was up by 1.9% at 11 am.

The AGM of Reliance Industries Limited this year has been convened on Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, at 2 pm through Video Conferencing (“VC”)/ other Audio-Visual Means (“OAVM”).

Due to the ongoing pandemic unlike other years, there will be no festival-like, electricity-filled atmosphere at the famed Birla Matushree hall of Mumbai but with Jio’s technology the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on real-time basis including a Chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously, a RIL statement said on Tuesday.

"Given the recent records, RIL's AGM improves the mood of its stock price and given the huge weight in the index, markets too are expected to remain on the higher side unless negative global cues spoil the party. This time it is expected that the AGM would garner maximum viewership given the slew of deals cracked for Jio Platforms," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO at SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

The corona crisis is the most disruptive event in modern human history. However, I have no doubt India and the world will achieve faster progress, greater prosperity and a new quality of development post the COVID crisis, says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

"I strongly believe that every adversity presents multiple new opportunities – the #RILAGM itself illustrates this point. All of us are participating in it through our brand-new digital product, called JioMeet. Since its release a few days ago, JioMeet has already been downloaded by more than 5 million users. Built by a young Jio Platforms team in just two months, it is India’s first and only cloud-based video-conferencing app," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest INR 33,737 crores for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.

Elaborating on Jio's purpose and ambition, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "Our world will change more in next 8 decades than it did in last 20 centuries. India can lead this change if its enterprises are empowered with necessary tech infrastructure and capabilities."

"Jio’s global-scale 4G and fiber network is powered by several core software technologies and components. It is this capability and know-how that positions Jio on the cutting edge of another exciting frontier. Jio Platforms is conceived with vision of developing original, captive intellectual property, using which we can demonstrate transformative power of technology across multiple ecosystems – first in India, and then rest of world. Jio Platforms, with over 20 start-up partners, has built world-class capabilities in technologies such as 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Natural Language Understanding & Computer Vision," he said.

Going deeper on the role of Jio Platforms in the times to comes and its achievement so far, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "We have fully kickstarted five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity: Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio’s enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio’s Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT). In the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments."

Giving details on Jio’s latest innovation Jio Glass and its impact on the education scenario in the country, Kiran Thomas – President, Reliance Industries Limited, and Director – Jio says, "Jio’s latest innovation, Jio Glass, is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience. Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History."

"Jio’s education platform, Embibe, will address the shortage of quality teachers in India. It is built on three foundational blocks: Unprecedented Personalisation, Incredible Content and Teacher Empowerment," Isha says.

"At Reliance and Jio, we are committed to digital healthcare in a big way, and it comprises of three core pillars: Jio 4G mobile network and JioFiber broadband, JioMeet platform, and JioHealthHub platform. With Jio Health Platform we are integrating the overall healthcare ecosystem to enable people to book online consultations, securely store and share health records, book lab tests and avail various other healthcare services," she says.

Talking about the Jio Meet platform, Isha Ambani, director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail says, "JioMeet is India’s most-secure and cost-effective video conferencing platform. It is designed to address real life scenarios and solve some of the key challenges of our time."

Elaborating on Jio's partnership with Facebook, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "Facebook and Jio share a strong vision for digitally empowering consumers as well as SMEs and entrepreneurs across India."

Sharing more details on Jio's partnership with Google, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt."

"Reliance Retail is India’s largest and most profitable retail business, with revenues of ₹1,62,936 cr and EBITDA of ₹9,654 cr. It is the fastest growing retailer in the world, and only Indian co in the Top 100 global retailer," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.

Referring to the global challenges posed by COVID-19 and other impediments to the energy sector, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "During lockdown, RIL leveraged its deep understanding of global markets and enhanced petrochemical and fuel exports over 2.5 times in just two weeks. In Apr’20, the O2C business accounted for nearly 50% of India’s exports."

"Substantial progress has been made on photosynthetic biological pathways to convert CO2 emissions at Jamnagar into high value proteins, nutraceuticals, advanced materials and fuels. Reliance also has proprietary technology to convert transportation fuels to valuable petrochemical and material building blocks. Also, it will replace transportation fuels with clean electricity and hydrogen," says Mukesh Ambani.

"Reliance is committed to embracing new technologies to convert CO2 into useful products and chemicals. Transforming our energy business to tackle a big challenge before India and the World is our new growth opportunity," he says.

"It is imperative that the energy industry adopts a clean, circular, sustainable and planet-friendly model that delivers green and affordable energy to all the 7.8 billion people on the planet," says the Reliance Industries CMD.

Talking about the efforts to create a clean world, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "The first three Industrial Revolutions based on fossil fuels disturbed the natural Carbon Cycle on Planet Earth. The Fourth Industrial Revolution has the opportunity to repair and restore the Carbon Cycle."

Highlighting on the multi-trillion dollar opportunity that the New Energy business offers, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "We have a 15-year vision to build Reliance as one of the world’s leading new energy and new materials company. The New Energy business is a multi-trillion dollar opportunity for India and the world."

Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities, for mega-scale COVID testing across India, with the help of Jio’s digital infrastructure," says Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a non-executive director of Reliance Industries.

Elaborating on Jio's purpose and ambition, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "Our world will change more in next 8 decades than it did in last 20 centuries. India can lead this change if its enterprises are empowered with necessary tech infrastructure and capabilities."

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest INR 33,737 crores for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.

"Reliance became the first Indian company to exceed market capitalisation of $150 billion. It is also the first Indian company to cross Rs 1,00,000 crore in consolidated EBITDA," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

"The corona crisis is the most disruptive event in modern human history. However, I have no doubt India and the world will achieve faster progress, greater prosperity and a new quality of development post the COVID crisis," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.

Reliance Industries’ 43rd annual general meeting will commence shortly and Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will address the virtual meeting at 2 pm.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Industries Limited will hold its first-ever virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, which will have participation capacity of more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas. Reliance Industries will host its 43rd Annual General Meeting at 2 pm today.

Unlike other years, there will be no festival-like, electricity-filled atmosphere at the famed Birla Matushree hall of Mumbai but with Jio’s technology the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on a real-time basis including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously, a Reliance Industries statement said on Tuesday.

“The pandemic is a blessing in disguise for shareholders outside Mumbai, who thus far could never attend this most sought-after annual event of corporate India. They will now simply log into the event live, can listen to the plans and initiatives and comment and participate too,” it stated.

For easy onboarding of its shareholders, RIL has launched an educative Chatbot via Whatsapp number +91 79771 11111. It is powered by Jio Haptik and equipped to answer queries and guide shareholders, prospective investors, media and the general public with accurate and immediate information as a 24 x 7 helpdesk that can handle 50,000 querists simultaneously via conversational text and video.

The Jio Haptik chatbot on RIL Rights Issue was a first too and validated RIL’s mission to digitally empower businesses and individuals through simple, smart and secure technology, the statement added.

RIL AGM, what was once limited to an auditorium in Mumbai, has been turned this year into a limitless example of corporate democracy.

The canvass is reminiscent of the 1980s when founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani held AGMs in iconic sporting stadia in Mumbai packed with thousands of shareholders.

The upcoming AGM, four decades later, will be a virtual, tech-enabled vision of the same, where shareholders will be able to watch the AGM, ask questions to the chairman and vote - all aided by technology, in line with RIL’s current focus.

By going online, RIL is bringing together its widespread shareholding of 2.6 million, it noted.

In addition to shareholders in India, those in countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia will also log in.

Platforms and capabilities that will power the AGM include video conferencing, Jio Meet platform, Cisco Webex and commercial webcast.

All directors, key officials and shareholder speakers will be visible and audible and thousands of shareholders will be able to post their questions and eVote on resolutions.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.