RIL AGM 2020: JioMeet, Embibe helping students get access to quality education online, says Isha Ambani

Speaking at the RIL 43rd AGM, Isha Ambani, director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail said education is one of the biggest use cases for the newly launched video conferencing platform JioMeet. The Reliance Industries (RIL) platform JioMeet and the company's education technology platform Embibe are helping students across schools to get access to quality education online.

"Schools can hold daily assemblies and also hold full school lessons online since there is neither a limit on the number of students or the call duration," said Isha.

Isha also said that this would be particularly beneficial for the schools at this time that have been hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Added to JioMeet, she explained that their education technology platform Embibe has assisted both students and teachers to get access to quality education services.

RIL had announced its acquisition of learning platform Embibe in April 2018.

"Shortage of quality teachers is a real concern in India. Almost 30-80 percent teacher posts are vacant across India. So the idea is to ensure that online classes become better," she said.

According to Isha, Embibe is helping students fix learning gaps by letting candidates get access to subjects from any previous year.

“Students also get access to comprehensive question banks to prepare for their examinations. And added to this is the rich content available on Embibe from across the world. The idea is creating better learning experiences,” said Isha.

As far as teachers are concerned, she said that Embibe is helping them reach out to more students with the ability to offer personalized homework or delivery test or detect motivational issues.

“We are excited to be building a world where no child is left behind,” she said.

Embibe offers not just online training modules, but also offers access to question banks for competitive examinations.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.