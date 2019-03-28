Rights-based organisation demands 50 percent reservation for women in state Assemblies, Parliament

Seeking parity for women in the political scenario ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, demanded that all political parties commit to 50 percent reservation for women in state Assemblies and Parliament.

Adding that the time for 33 percent reservation is long over, a BMMA press release said that this measure should be implemented within a tangible time frame.

Muslim women met in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and decided that various issues concerning women, especially from minority and Dalit communities, should be included in the Lok Sabha election manifestos of political parties.

The rights-based organisation sought passage of a Muslim family law based on the Quran and Indian Constitution akin to the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 which would enable legal protection for women, ensuring empowerment and dignity and equal access to education and livelihood opportunities. “The conservative, patriarchal and misogynist voices within the community have been singularly responsible for the miserable state of the Muslim women and for the image of the Muslim community in the eyes of the larger society,” the BMMA said.

Other demands included that Muslim women and girls be included in all poverty alleviation schemes and more girls’ schools with women teachers be opened in Muslim neighbourhoods. “Scholarships for Muslims should be brought on par with those meant for Dalits,” the release read, adding that sub-plan for minorities be included in Five Year Plans and budgets.

BMMA said that sensitisation was needed in the society regarding the Muslim community by strengthening the constitutional status of the state and central minorities’ commissions and allowing them to hear cases of discrimination. “The ‘go to Pakistan’ bogey and violence by gaurakshaks, including lynchings, have increased the insecurity. All political parties must promise action against hate speeches and religious polarisation,” BMMA said in the document.

The organisation also demanded that party manifestos should include a provision for compensation to survivors of discriminatory crimes and incidents, programs for social harmony and strengthening of Ministry of Minorities Affairs.

