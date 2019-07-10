RIE CEE Result 2019 Declared: NCERT releases entrance exam results today; check official website cee.ncert.gov.in for scores

RIE CEE Result 2019| The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the results for the RIE CEE 2019 examination today (Wednesday, 10 July). The result of candidates who had appeared for the B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., M.Sc. Ed courses is now available on the official website of the council – cee.ncert.gov.in.

NCERT conducts the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) in order to provide admission to candidates in teaching courses offered at Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).

The shortlisted candidates who have cleared the RIE CEE 2019 examination and the final qualifying examination, are now eligible for the next round of the admission process.

Steps to check and download the RIE CEE 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cee.ncert.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link that says, 'RIE CEE 2019 Result'

Step 3: In the provided fields, fill in your login credentials

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference

The students can download the results published online as no hard copy of it will be sent to any candidate. While

60 percent weightage is given to the candidate's marks in RIE CEE 2019 examination, the rest 40 percent weightage is given to their score in the last qualifying examination.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.