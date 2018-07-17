Football world cup 2018

RIE CEE Result 2018 will be announced shortly on official website; check updates on ncert-cee.kar.nic.in

India FP Staff Jul 17, 2018 19:56:10 IST

The Regional Institute of Education (RIE) will announce the results of Common Entrance Exam 2018 for admission to B Ed, B Ed-M Ed, and M Ed examinations shortly. The information has been updated on RIE, Mysuru's website.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result by logging in to their profile.

Representational image. News18

Here is how to check the RIE CEE 2018 Result

—Go to official website ncert-cee.kar.

—Click on the result link available on the home page.

—Enter your login details and other required information.

—Click on 'submit' and view your result

—Take a print out of the result and download the file

The Regional Institute of Education (RIE) are major constituent units of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and are located in different regions of the country. The merit list and wait list of selected candidates will be made available on the respective RIE websites once the results are declared.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 19:56 PM

