Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer terms NCB chargesheet 'a damp squib', says 'we will have last laugh'

Reacting to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s chargesheet naming actor Rhea Chakraborty among others in the alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, her lawyer said the entire exercise was a ‘damp squib’.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty are among the 33 people named in the chargesheet filed by the NCB on Friday before a Special NDPS Court.

According to an India Today report, Satish Manshinde, who represents the siblings, said, "The chargesheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of inadmissible evidence and statements recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act even after the Supreme Court judgement in Toofan Singh case".

He claimed that the NCB’s efforts “have been directed towards Rhea Chakraborty to somehow rope her in".

He went on to add that the entire amount of 'Narcotic Substances' recovered is nothing compared to what a Mumbai Police constable or Narcotics Cell or the Airport Customs or any other agencies would recover from one raid or trap.

Manshinde said that the entire team of NCB was thoroughly busy unearthing the drug angle in Bollywood.

Asked about the impact the NCB's chargesheet could have against Rhea in the case, Manshinde said that without Rhea being charged, the case had no substance.

“The high court has found no prima facie material at the stage of bail of alleged 'financing drug trade'. We will have the last laugh,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.