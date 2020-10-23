RGUKT common entrance test on 28 Nov; candidates can register till 10 Nov

Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the result of RGUKT entrance test will be declared on 5 December

Common entrance test (CET) for admission to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) will be conducted on 28 November. The announcement of the RGUKT entrance exam 2020 was made by Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh at a press conference.

The state education minister said that the result of the entrance test will be declared on 5 December.

Admissions to RGUKT are usually done on the basis of marks secured by students in their Class 10 exams but due to the COVID-19 pandemic pupils were declared pass.

Adimulapu Suresh said the entrance exam will be conducted to screen meritorious candidates for admission to IIIT programmes.

The minister added that exam will be conducted adhering to strict health guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hindu quoted the state education minister as saying that students appearing for RGUKT CET 2020 will also be eligible for admission into the 2/3 year diploma programme in Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati (SVVU) and Dr YSR Horticulture University (Dr. YSRHU), Venkataramannagudem.

Candidate willing to appear for the exam will have to submit application from 28 October to 10 November. The last date for online submission of application with a fine of Rs 1,000 is 15 November.

The preliminary answer key of RGUKT CET 2020 will be released on 30 November and the final answer key will be available on 1 December.

The entrance exam will be held in offline mode and students will have to visit the test centre to write the paper. The total marks of the test will be 100 and there will be multiple choice questions and OMR-based answer sheet. The paper will comprise questions from Mathematics (50 marks), Physical Science and Biological Sciences (25 marks each).