Review plea on SC Ayodhya verdict won't help Muslims, says KK Muhammed, member of ASI team that carried out excavation work at disputed site

India Press Trust of India Nov 18, 2019 11:48:54 IST

  • Archaeologist KK Muhammad said, filing a review petition against Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya case would not benefit Muslim community

  • Muhammad was part of the team which carried out excavation at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

  • Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board favoured seeking review of Supreme Court's judgment which allowed construction of Ram temple at disputed site

Nagpur: Archaeologist KK Muhammad said on Sunday that filing a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case would not benefit the Muslim community.

Representational image. AFP

Muhammad, who was part of the team which carried out excavation at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, was delivering a lecture on 'Indian temples: Research and Archaeological Findings' in Nagpur.

Earlier during the day, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board favoured seeking a review of the Supreme Court's judgment which allowed the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Commenting on it, Muhammad said, "They are trying to file a review petition, but it will not be beneficial."

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 11:48:54 IST

