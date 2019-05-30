Retired Subedar, who fought in Kargil War, served 30 years in Indian Army, declared 'foreigner', sent to detention centre in Assam

Five days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won the general elections riding on the issues of national security, a retired Indian Army Subedar has been declared "foreigner" in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Mohammad Sanaullah, a retired Honorary Lieutenant of the Indian Army has been sent to the detention centre on Tuesday, following a case registered in the Boko Police Station Tribunal, in 2008. Eleven years later, the Boko Foreigner’s Tribunal on Monday declared him a foreigner. He belongs to the Kalahikakh village of Boko sub-division in Kamrup district of Assam.

The Border Police had registered a case against him which got transferred to Guwahati Foreigner’s Tribunal in 2011. After five years, the case got transferred to the newly-constituted Boko Foreigner’s Tribunal under the and on 28 May 2019, he was labelled a foreigner.

Mohammad Sanaullah served the Indian Army for 30 years — 1987 to 2017. Besides fighting the Kargil war in 1999, Mohammad Sanaullah had taken part in many counter-insurgency operations in the northeast and in Jammu and Kashmir. He had served at several sensitive locations along the Line of Control while being posted in 26 Rashtriya Rifles in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

When he was declared a foreigner, Mohammad Sanaullah was serving as a sub-inspector of Border Branch of Police in Baihaita Police Station of Kamrup district.

Ajmal Haque, his cousin and a retired Subedar of the Indian Army said, "My brother has fought the Kargil war. He was posted at the India-Pakistan border where he was ready to take bullet shots. Now, his country has made him an outsider. This is sad."

Mohammad Sanaullah was conferred Honorary Lieutenant on Republic Day in 2017 by President Pranab Mukherjee.

Aman Wadud, an advocate who is looking after Mohammad Sanaullah’s case in the Gauhati High Court said, "The Border police accused Subedar Mohammad Sanaullah of being a "foreigner" without any investigation whatsoever. The police prepared the verification report without even meeting him. In its report, police say he is a labourer. It is apparent from the report that police even forged his thumb impression. The Foreigners Tribunal very mechanically declared him a foreigner. If Foreigner’s Tribunal overlooks the due process and natural justice in this manner then whose citizenship is safe? Any person can be randomly picked, declared as a foreigner and thrown into a detention centre.”

Mohammad Sanaullah has been kept in Goalpara Detention Camp. His eldest daughter Shahnaz Akhter, who is 27-year-old, said, "We are tired of the legal process that started from 2008. No matter how much we crib about it now, my father is not going to come back from the detention camp. We are discussing the case with our lawyer to find a way to prove his identity and a way to bring him back.”

A day after being declared a foreigner Sannaullah was called to Amingaon police station of Kamrup district on the pretext of the SP calling him. "Upon reaching the police station, the officer-in-charge said, he needs to wait there. My brother was made to sit the entire night at the police station. On Tuesday, he was sent to the detention centre," said Haque.

As the sub-inspector of Border Police, Mohammad Sanaullah was previously posted in Amingaon Headquarter of Border Police of Kamrup district before starting his tenure in Baihata Chariali Police Station. Mukul Saikia, Superintendent of Police at the Border Police said, "He was detained by police after declared as a foreigner by Kamrup FT-2 which is also known as Boko FT. He will be kept in detention until he is deported."