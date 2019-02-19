Results of Uttar Pradesh police constable finals 2019 declared; find the list of selected candidates at uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of the the UPPRPB police constable examination of 2019.

The UPPRPB police constable result 2019 was announced on the Board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The results were declared after written and physical examination tests (PET) which saw 22,76,184 candidates appear to fill the 41,250 vacant police constable posts in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the appointments, 23,520 constables will serve the civil police and the rest 18,000 will work in the Provincial Arms Constabulary (PAC), reported Hindustan Times.

Checking the 2019 UPPRPB police constable exam results



1) The official website uppbpb.gov.in is currently down due to traffic. Once it is up again, click on the link to visit it.

2) A separate tab will say "UPPRPB Police Constable Result 2019". Click on it.

3) A new dialogue box will open with a PDF file containing the names of the selected candidates.

4) You will be able to check your name there.

Bulandshahr district had the maximum number of selected candidates, 1,945, reported News18. Vinay Malik of Shamli has topped the men's list.

The UPPRPB has also lodged police reports against 130 candidates for failing to match fingerprints.

The admit card was released by UPPRPB three days prior to commencement of the recruitment exam, reported NDTV. The answer keys for this recruitment exam were released on the first week of February.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.