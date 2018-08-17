Resultes for Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Exam 2018 declared; check scores at sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the results of HSLC Class 10 compartment examinations on their official website, sebaonline.org. The students can also check the results on resultsassam.nic.in.

The compartment exams were held from 21 to 25 July in 72 centres across the state. The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati declared the result of HSLC main examinations on 25 May, according to The Indian Express.

How to check the result:

- Log on to the official website, sebaonline.org.

- Click on the link for result

- In the provided field, enter your roll number, other details

- Click on submit

- Your result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A total of 9,343 students had appeared for the main exams of which 4,604 passed. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 56.04%, according to DNA.