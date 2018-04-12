Restrictions imposed in Srinagar as separatists organise statewide shutdown to protest civilian killings

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Thursday due to a valley-wide protest shutdown called by separatists against the killing of four civilians in a gunfight on Wednesday. The shutdown has been called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The police said restrictions were imposed in Srinagar's old city and also in the uptown areas falling under the jurisdiction of Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations.

Canceling a cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday in Jammu, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti returned to Srinagar on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the gunfight in Kulgam district.

Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer have been placed under house arrest while Yasin Malik is in police custody.

Authorities have ordered the closure of all educational institutes in the valley except north Kashmir Ganderbal district. Exams scheduled for Thursday have been postponed by the University of Kashmir. Shops, public transport and other businesses remained closed in Srinagar and all other district headquarters of the Valley.

Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed all across the Kashmir Valley. Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were stopped.Mobile internet facility has been suspended in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts. Internet speed has been slowed in all other regions of the valley to prevent uploading of provocative pictures, videos and posts.