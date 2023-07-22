Restaurant takes pride in Chandrayaan-3 mission with 'rocket-like dosa', internet impressed

Indians always find a way to exhibit their national pride and happiness through their art. Talking about that, a restaurant recently showcased its culinary skills by preparing a special rocket-like dosa as an ode to the recent lunar exploration mission of Chandrayaan-3.

The clip shows a waiter bringing along a large treat of dosa that resembles a spacecraft. An additional heart-shaped dosa is placed on top. As another waiter serves chutneys and sambhar to pair with the most sought-after South Indian dish. The thoughtful gesture puts an ecstatic smile on the receiver’s face.

Launched on 14 July, the mission is third in line under the Chandrayaan programme. It is estimated that the target will reach its destination after 40 days and contribute significantly to our understanding of Earth’s only natural satellite, the moon. The mission holds immense significance for India’s space programme as it builds India’s reputation in the global space community.

Check out the Twitter post:

The post garnered over 3,550 views. Check out some of the responses below:

“Aree waah. Fantastic,” wrote one user.

Aree waha. Fantastic. — Moutusi Guha🇮🇳 (@guhamoutusi_5) July 19, 2023

Another commented: “Doshai, from where to where u have reached, a milestone!!!”

Doshai, from where to where u have reached.. milestone !!! — Nirangal1910 (@nirangal1910) July 19, 2023

“Mere liye bhi” means “For me too,” said another.

Mere liye bhi 😍😍😍 — Akanksha MISHRA 🩷🇮🇳 (@Anku0307) July 19, 2023

A fourth user said: “Awesome.”

The launch of Chandrayaan 3, a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan -2, has left Indians all around the world filled with exuberance and celebrations in their own different ways.

As part of the historic event, a large group of people assembled to witness the mission launch. When the countdown reached the final 10 seconds, the crowd cheered out loud, and they began counting down together. Enthralled onlookers cheered as Chandrayaan-3 began its determined lunar mission with the rumbling of its engines.

The latest launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on 14 July comes four years after its Chandrayaan-2 mission. The attempt makes India the fourth country to do so, only after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union to soft-land on the Moon’s surface. One of the major highlights is that, this mission aims to explore the Moon’s South Pole.