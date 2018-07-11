Football world cup 2018

Residents of two Gujarat villages put lives at risk daily, indulge in acrobatics to make way across broken 9-foot-high bridge

India FP Staff Jul 11, 2018 10:20:34 IST

Locals of two villages in Gujarat's Kheda district — Bherai and Naika — have been putting their lives at risk for the past two months and have resorted to precariously crossing a canal for their daily commute. A nine-foot-high bridge connecting the two villages, and the only way for locals to commute, has been broken for the past two months.

According to a report in News18 Hindi, school children have been forced to travel this way putting their lives at risk. Locals said that if they do not continue to use the bridge, they would have to "travel a distance of 10 kilometres instead of 1 kilometre", according to ANI.

The locals have been petitioning for a bridge connecting the villages to be rebuilt, as they use the route for daily commute. ANI reported that Kheda district collector IK Patel has said that "construction work will be resumed immediately". Reports, however, said that the repair work has been delayed due to heavy rains.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 10:20 AM

