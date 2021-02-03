Republic Day violence: Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for leads on actor Deep Sidhu, three others

The police have also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any leads to catch Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the violence

Delhi Police has on Wednesday announced monetary rewards for those who can provide information on Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others name as accused in the case pertaining to the violence that unfolded inside the Red Fort complex on Republic Day amid the farmers' protest.

According to a report in NDTV, the police has announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for leads that could help them nab Sidhu and three others. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced for any information that could help the police catch Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the violence.

Meanwhile, Deep Sidhu has released a fresh video on his Facebook account alongside the caption, where he wrote that they cannot fight the battle based on lies but start accepting the truth.

According to a report in Scroll.in, at least one protestor was killed and over 300 police officers injured after thousands of farmers on tractors, horses and on foot took to the streets of Delhi on Republic Day to call for the repealing of new agricultural laws. Protestors clashed with the police force that tried pushing them back with tear gas and a baton charge.

The report added that the Delhi Police have filed 44 cases and arrested over 120 people so far.

On 26 January, farmers who are demanding the repeal of three farm laws clashed with the police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort where they climbed the flagpole and hoisted the Nishan Sahib, a flag sacred to Sikhs.