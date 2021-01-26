Republic Day 2021: Narendra Modi greets nation; protect constitutional values, urge Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh

This year's Republic Day Parade will witness several major changes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no foreign dignitary in attendance for the first time in 55 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and Prakash Javadekar extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi wrote on Twitter.

देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

Modi will be participating in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. He led the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, after which he will witness the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the day celebrates "the vibrant cultural diversity, defence preparedness and confidence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat". While Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh thanked "all who fought for our freedom and shaped our country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular and Democratic Republic", West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged citizens to "forever strive to protect, preserve and follow all the ideals of the Constitution".

Greetings on 72nd Republic Day. Today we come together to celebrate the vibrant cultural diversity, defence preparedness & confidence of #AatmaNirbharBharat. We will continue to work towards a better & brighter future with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas'. pic.twitter.com/HLWm9953MC — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 26, 2021

Today on 71st #RepublicDay, let's take a minute to thank all who fought for our freedom & shaped our country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular & Democratic Republic with the adoption of the Constitution. Let us pledge to uphold & safeguard these values of our great Nation. pic.twitter.com/Hzq5fsmF9P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 25, 2020

‘Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity’ We must forever strive to protect, preserve & follow all the ideals of the Constitution. Warm greetings to every Indian on Republic Day! Today’s parade in Kolkata has been dedicated to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2021

गणतंत्र दिवस के पावन पर्व पर हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।

यह राष्ट्रीय पर्व संवैधानिक मूल्यों में लोगों की आस्था का प्रतीक है। आज के दिन हम सभी देशवासी भारतीय लोकतंत्र को सशक्त बनाने तथा इस मुल्क को एक एवं अखंड रखने का संकल्प लें। #HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/NqHkY29VWj — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 26, 2021

Today I join our great Nation in celebrating our #RepublicDay. On this historic occasion let us rededicate ourselves to faithfully discharge our Fundamental duties as responsible citizens and be proactive partners in nation building. pic.twitter.com/bwfh5bwYc6 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 26, 2021

The Congress said on Twitter that the Constitution's singular aim is the welfare of Indians, "we cannot and will not compromise on it". The party also highlighted its endeavour to "protect and preserve the rights" of the people in a video showing visuals from the post-Independence era.

Our republic was constituted with a singular aim: the welfare of each Indian; we cannot and will not compromise on it.#RepublicDay #गणतंत्रदिवस pic.twitter.com/dJBT07Um7c — Congress (@INCIndia) January 26, 2021

From the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly to this day, the Congress party has always endeavoured to protect & preserve the rights of our people. This Republic Day, we honour the Constitution of India and the great minds that drafted it. #RepublicDay #गणतंत्रदिवस pic.twitter.com/pAuEfLlZ6a — Congress (@INCIndia) January 26, 2021

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said the "resilience of our republic is being tested", while YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy said we are "citizens of the most vibrant democracy and our strength lies in our constitutional values".

Let us all remember the fact that India had a very turbulent journey to be a prosperous republic. The resilience of our republic is being tested & it is upto us that we ensure we don’t squander what our forefathers have fought for. My best wishes to all for the #RepublicDay — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 26, 2021

We, are the citizens of the most vibrant democracy & our strength lies in our constitutional values! This little tribute in the form of the recital of Our Preamble fills me with hope, joy & pride! Nothing better than remembering these golden words on the occasion of #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/ZTElHctNlC — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) January 26, 2021

ITBP officials unfurled the tricolour in the snow-clad mountains of Ladakh and sand artist Sudarsan Pattanaik designed a sand sculpture on the occasion of Republic Day.

#WATCH: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate the 72nd #RepublicDay at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/Osgf8pfMAB — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Wishing all a Happy #RepublicDay . Jai Hind!🇮🇳. My SandArt at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/IJxDjEPnuR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 26, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national flag, which will be followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute and the parade will commence. India will show its military might with Rafale jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets.

A total of 32 tableaus, including 17 from states and Union Territories, six from the defence ministry, and nine from other Union Ministries and paramilitary forces, will be a part of the parade. This year's Republic Day Parade will witness several major changes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no foreign dignitary in attendance for the first time in 55 years. The contingents will only march for a distance of 3.5 km instead of the usual 8.5 km.