Republic Day 2020: Narendra Modi, in Mann Ki Baat, says insurgency reduced considerably in North East, issues being resolved through dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly Mann Ki Baat addresss said that one of the biggest reasons for reduction in insurgency in the northeastern parts of the country was that all issues of the region were being resolved through peaceful dialogue.

In this year's first Mann Ki Baat, Modi also appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream). He said violence is not a solution and that dialogue was the only way to resolve a dispute.

He said that the countrymen will be thrilled to know that insurgency in the North East has considerably reduced. "The countrymen will be thrilled to know that insurgency in the North-East has considerably reduced. And the biggest reason for that is that every issue of this region is being honestly and peacefully solved through dialogue," he said.

"On the occasion of Republic Day, I would appeal to anyone who is still seeking solutions to problems through violence and weapons, to return to the mainstream. They should have faith in their own capabilities and that of the country to resolve issues peacefully," Modi said.

Congratulating the people and government of Assam for the success of Khelo India, he said that the grand sport festival saw a participation of 6,000. Eighty records were broken, of which 56 were broken by "our daughters", he said.

"Assam, which hosted the grand Khelo India Games successfully, was a witness to another great achievement. 644 militants from eight groups surrendered with their weapons," added Modi.

The prime minister said that in Tripura, too, over 80 people shunned violence and returned to the mainstream last year.

"Last year in Tripura too, over 80 people shunned violence and returned to the mainstream. People picked up arms thinking that violence can resolve their problems. Now, they believe that peace and unity is the only way to resolve disputes," he said.

The prime minister also congratulated this year's Padma Awards recipients and observed that an increased trust and respect for the national civilian awards is evident among the citizens.

"Like every year, Padma Awards were announced last evening. I request you to read about all these people (the awardees). Discuss about their contribution with your family. Over 46,000 nominations had been received for 2020 Padma Awards. This number is 20 times more than what it was in 2014," he said.

"These numbers show people's trust that Padma Awards have now become people's awards. Today, the entire process of Padma Awards is online. Earlier, these decisions were taken by a select few, now they are totally people-driven. In a way, there is a new trust and respect for Padma Awards in the country," he added.

Modi said that most of the winners are those who have risen to this level through untiring hard work despite their limited resources. "Their strong will power, spirit of service and selflessness inspire us all," Modi added.

This year's awardees comprise seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri recipients.

With inputs from agencies

