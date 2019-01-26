Republic Day 2019 highlights: 58 tribal guests, 22 tableaux mark 90-minute iconic parade at Rajpath

Republic Day 2019 LATEST updates: Celebrations for the 70th Republic Day concluded on Saturday after the ceremonial parade rolled down the majestic Rajpath in Delhi with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance as the chief guest, amid unprecedented security deployment in the city.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday honoured 26 children, including 6 girls, with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar at an iconic parade at the Rajapth on the occassion of India's 70th Republic Day.
The overall theme for the Republic Day celebrations this year is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and tableaux of many states, themed on the iconic freedom fighter were showcased at Rajpath.
Maj Khushboo Kanwar, 30, and mother of a child, led a contingent of the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the country, marking a first. "Leading an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles is a matter of great honour and pride for me. We have practised very hard...I am a daughter of a bus conductor from Rajasthan and if I can accomplish this, then any girl can fulfil her dream," she said. The contingent is special as some of the women in the force are vir mahilas (widows of martyr soldiers) who are continuing the legacy of their husbands.
Indian armed forces displayed the newest warfare inducted in their fleets at the Republic Day Parade. The artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers, recently acquired from the US was one of the new additions displayed this year.
Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, a militant-turned-soldier who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in Kashmir in November last year, has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to the gallant soldier's wife Mahajabeen on the Republic Day.
Prime Minister Modi has arrived at the Rajpath ahead of President's cavalcade, as is mandated by the tradition. The prime minister greeted the president on his arrival, who was accompanied by chief guest of honour for today's parade, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Modi also received the First Lady Savita Kovind, and president Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe.
Delhi Metro parking facilities have been closed since 6 am on Friday, and will open after 2 pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 12 pm, and Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will remain closed from 8.45 am to 12 pm.
Certain entry/exit gates at some stations will also remain closed from 6 am until noon in view of Republic Day.
Noted writer and Odisha chief minister's sister Gita Mehta has "respectfully" turned down the Padma award Saturday. She said that while she was honoured by the recognition and the Government of India's gesture, the timing of the award can be misconstrued given the fact that the Lok Sabha elections are looming close.
This year, India has invited South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as Chief Guest for the event. Ramaphosa, who was Nelson Mandela’s choice for future President of South Africa, became president in February 2018. The decision to invite Ramaphose, a keen Gandhi follower, happens to fall in a year when India will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.
India’s 70th Republic Day parade on Rajpath this Saturday will have many firsts, including display of the army’s newly acquired artillery guns, a march by an all-women paramilitary contingent from the Assam Rifles along with a lone woman officer exhibiting bike stunts on Rajpath as part of the iconic daredevil team.
President Ram Nath Kovind hoisted the National flag at 7.00 am on Saturday at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi, marking the start of celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid a wreath at the memoir constructed after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 to commemorate the martyred soldiers.
On 26 January, 2019, India will celebrate the 70th Republic Day. To mark that occasion, like every year, contingents from the various disciplines of the Indian armed forces, central government departments, states as well as PSUs will march from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort.
The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. A function will also be held at India Gate at 9 am.
President Ram Nath Kovind, who will preside the parade will be joined by South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa, the chief guest for the 70th Republic Day.
Some of the major highlights of the Republic Day parade will be the recently acquired M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers, Made in India K9 Vajra self-propelled guns along with surface mine clearing system. Besides this, two defence projects of DRDO — Medium Range Surface to Air Missile and Arjun Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicle — which are still under trial will also be showcased at the parade for the first time.
While India’s military capabilities are likely to take the centre stage, the 70th Republic Day parade on Rajpath this Saturday will have many firsts, including display of the army’s newly acquired artillery guns, a march by an all-women paramilitary contingent from the Assam Rifles along with a lone woman officer exhibiting bike stunts on Rajpath as part of the iconic daredevil team.
Four Indian National Army (INA) veterans, aged over 90 years, will also take part in the parade for the first time. The INA was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Army, which played a crucial role in bequeathing a much-needed impetus to the country's freedom struggle.
This Republic Day parade will also be an amazing display of nari shakti, as many contingents will be led by women, besides an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles. Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) will all be led by women officers.
The all-women Assam Rifles contingent will create history this year by participating for the first time in a Republic Day parade.
In another first, woman officer, Captain Shikha Surabhi, will be part of the army’s daredevils motorcycle team. She will perform the stunt by standing on the moving motorcycle and will ride it in front of a team comprising 33 men riding on nine bikes in a pyramid formation. She will salute Republic Day chief guest and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be the second president of the African nation after Nelson Mandela to be the chief guest at Republic Day.
Security beefed up across Delhi
Delhi has been placed under high-security cover to avoid any terror strike or untoward incident. Around 25,000 security personnel have been deployed across the city and security has beefed up at strategic locations in Delhi following the arrest of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members who were planning to carry out terror strikes in the city during the 70th Republic Day celebrations.
According to reports. areas like Lajpat Nagar market, the Haj Manzil, the Turkman gate, Paharganj, India Gate and the IGL gas pipeline in east Delhi, have been put on high alert after the police found that they were potential targets for the terrorists.
Multi-layer security arrangements are in place. Around 25,000 police personnel, including traffic officials, have been deployed. CCTV cameras and face-recognition cameras have also been installed at Rajpath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.
Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have also been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, besides the nearby localities.
Thirty-six women commandos of the Delhi Police's Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit, who were formally inducted in August last year, will also be part of the security arrangements.
Parakram vans, that are manned by NSG-trained commandos, have been patrolling strategic locations to ensure that security is not jeopardised.
Snipers have been stationed atop high-rise buildings while scores of CCTV cameras are keeping a tight vigil on people's movements on the parade route.
Elaborate air defence measures, including the deployment of anti-aircraft guns, have also been put in place to secure the airspace.
Nearly 25,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi. The police are also using counter-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.
The security personnel have identified vulnerable spots such as crowded markets, railway stations, bus stands and other high-value establishments, and efforts are being made to secure them.
Traffic restrictions in place
The traffic police have also deployed 3,000 personnel to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries. Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in Delhi for smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds, traffic police officials said Friday.
Metro services will be available for commuters at all stations on Republic Day, but there will be no boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 5 am till 12 noon.
Boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed between 8.45 am to 12 pm at Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk metro stations, they said.
According to a traffic advisory, no vehicle will be allowed on Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, from 6 pm on 25 January till the parade is over.
No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11.00 pm on 25 January at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over and ‘C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for vehicular movement from 2 on 26 January till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, it said.
On Republic Day, no vehicular movement will be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg in both directions from 10 am onwards, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said.
Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from 9 January to 9 February, the advisory said.
Patrolling in public places has been intensified and checking and frisking at metro stations, railway stations and bus terminals tightened.
Lt Bhavana Kasturi creates history, leads Army Service Corps contingent at Rajpath
In one of the firsts, Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi led the Indian Army's Service Corps Contingent as it marched down the Rajpath in a valiant display of India's military and cultural strength on the occasion of 70th Republic Day.
Army veterans' strength and sacrifice celebrated
A special tableau was presented in this year's Republic Day parade to pay tributes to the service of the army veterans. The theme of the tableau was: 'Veterans: Accelerators in Nation's Growth'.
Saffron turban for Prime Minister Modi this republic day
India displays military prowess by flanking newest entrants to armed forces fleet; T-90 (Bhishma) battle tank, Akash missiles showcased at event
President Kovind gives out Ashok Chakra to Lance Naik Wazir Ahmad Naik's widow
Prime Minister Modi arrives at Rajpath, greets President Ram Nath Kovind, chief guest Cyril Ramaphosa on arrival
Prime Minister Modi, President Kovind pay homage to martyrs of Indian security forces at Amar Jawan Jyoti
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at the India Gate. Modi laid a wreath on the memorial built in remembrance of the many named and unnamed soldiers who lost their lives in combat.
Odisha CM's sister Gita Patnaik declines Padma award, says timing may be misconstrued
70th Republic Day parade to mark many firsts
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest at Republic Day parade
President Ram Nath Kovind hoists flag at India Gate, kick starts Republic Day celebrations
12:02 (IST)
PM greets people at Rajpath after witnessing the Republic Day parade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the Rajpath and greeted people who had gathered to watch the 70th Republic Day celebrations.
11:54 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
Republic Day parade concludes with a grand show of Indian Air Force's flypast
At this year's parade, 26 children including 6 girls and 20 boys were honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2019.
11:34 (IST)
Lt Bhavana Kasturi creates history, leads Army Service Corps contingent at Rajpath
11:22 (IST)
Armymen on motorcycles stun with daredevil stunts
Captain Shikha Surbhi led the human pyramid on moving motorcycles which showcased daredevil stunts at the Rajpth.
11:10 (IST)
Tiranga unfurls at 18,000 feet
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated Republic Day at 18,000 feet and in -30 degree celsius in Ladakh by saluting the national flag.
11:03 (IST)
Visuals of Republic Day celebrations from Lucknow Madrasa
The Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Madarasa in Lucknow celebrated the 70th Republic Day with fervour as the students and teachers unfurled the national flag.
11:01 (IST)
Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation sends across message of 'Swachh Bharat'
The tableau of Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation emphasised on the importance of keeping oneself and one's surroundings clean.
10:57 (IST)
Camel contingent matches steps with soldiers
India has world's only camel-mounted military force and the contingent marched with pride at Rajpath on the occasion of 70th Republic Day.
10:50 (IST)
State tableaus mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
While Gujarat's tableau showcased the journey of Gandhi's Dandi march, Tamil Nadu exhibited how he embraced the dhoti.
10:41 (IST)
Army veterans' strength and sacrifice celebrated
10:33 (IST)
Saffron turban for Prime Minister Modi this republic day
10:16 (IST)
India displays military prowess by flanking newest entrants to armed forces fleet; T-90 (Bhishma) battle tank, Akash missiles showcased at event
10:06 (IST)
President Kovind gives out Ashok Chakra to Lance Naik Wazir Ahmad Naik's widow
09:59 (IST)
Prime Minister Modi arrives at Rajpath, greets President Ram Nath Kovind, chief guest Cyril Ramaphosa on arrival
09:55 (IST)
Prime Minister Modi, President Kovind pay homage to martyrs of Indian security forces at Amar Jawan Jyoti
09:47 (IST)
09:41 (IST)
09:01 (IST)
Odisha CM's sister Gita Patnaik declines Padma award, says timing may be misconstrued
08:16 (IST)
Heavy security arrangements across New Delhi: Anti-aircraft guns, SWAT women commandos, snipers deployed
SWAT women commandos, mobile hit teams, snipers are among the varied layers of security under which the national capital has been placed for the Republic Day celebrations. Elaborate measures, including deployment of anti-aircraft guns, were put in place to secure the airspace.
08:04 (IST)
70th Republic Day parade to mark many firsts
07:59 (IST)
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory to citizens in view of parade
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and avoid the route of Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds in the national capital.
07:58 (IST)
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest at Republic Day parade
07:57 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind hoists flag at India Gate, kick starts Republic Day celebrations
