Republic Day 2019: Chief guests, traditions to participants, take this quiz to test your knowledge of 26 January

Preparations are in full swing in the national capital for the 69th Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds on 26 January.

The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. A function will also be held at India Gate at 9 am, the traffic police said. Right from the armed forces personnel, BSF daredevils to military weapons as well as participating states and national departments, the parade will showcase India's might as well as diverse culture and accomplishments in the form of tableaus especially designed for the celebration.

According to reports, apart from the traditional participants, this year, the parade will see the maximum number of women personnel in the security forces. With the Republic Day celebrations just a day away, take this quiz to check how well aware you are of the special day:

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.