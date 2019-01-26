Republic Day 2019: At least 4 Delhi Metro stations to be closed until noon today; police warns of traffic restrictions

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has made several special announcements for commuters in view of Republic Day celebrations which will be held all through Saturday. Delhi Metro parking facilities have been closed since 6 am on Friday, and will open after 2 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 12 pm, and Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will remain closed from 8.45 am to 12 pm owing to the traditional parade that takes place at Raj Path. However, the Central Secretariat station can be used for interchange of passengers between Yellow and Violet line, DMRC said.

Metro schedules of Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) and Red Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) have also been partially modified.

The metro stations on Violet Line, namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry and exit gates at these stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 pm.

Certain entry/exit gates at some stations will also remain closed from 6 am until noon in view of Republic Day.

Republic Day Update Certain entry/exit gates at the following stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM to 12:00 PM on 26th January. pic.twitter.com/g8vjB0CRed — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 24, 2019

For road commuters, the Delhi Trafic police has warned of traffic restrictions and delays. Travellers have been asked to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays. They have also been advised to avoid the route of Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds in the national capital.

Security arrangements in the national capital have also been beefed up. Around 25,000 police personnel deployed in and around Rajpath with almost 405 DFMG gates set up at all entry and exit points of which, 30 crucial entry points have been equipped with CCTV cameras integrated with facial recognition feature. All wanted terrorists and criminals' data, along with their photographs have been fed into them.

Snipers, equipped with anti-drone guns, will be stationed on a total of 160 rooftops and buildings in and around the area of the parade will be evacuated on January 25 after 12 pm and will be sealed till the main Republic Day Parade event.

With inputs from ANI

