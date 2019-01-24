Republic Day 2019: Army chief General Bipin Rawat to receive Param Vishisht Sewa Medal for 'distinguished services'

New Delhi: The government has decided to honour Army Chief General Bipin Rawat with the Param Vishisht Sewa Medal (PVSM) for his distinguished services.

The military award will be conferred on the General on 26 January, Republic Day.

The Army Chief has been involved in the rightsizing of the Indian Army and played a major role in tackling counter-terrorist operations against Pakistan and has also been deeply involved in the efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity on the China border.

For leading the Army into one of the most successful operations against terrorists, Lt Gen Bhatt will also receive Ati Vishisht Sewa Medal this year.

A number of Navy and Indian Air Force personnel are also slated to receive the gallantry awards for saving lives of civilians during the floods in Kerala in August last year.

Lance Naik Nazir Wani has already received the highest gallantry award Ashok Chakra for his bravery in operations in Shopian in Kashmir.

Kashmiri militant-turned-soldier Lance Naik Nazi Wani laid down his life while killing six terrorists in an operation in the Valley Wani was a highly-decorated soldier and had already received the Sena Medal for gallantry twice.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.