You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Reports claiming missing Kashmiri student joined militant ranks are 'hugely worrying', says Omar Abdullah

India Press Trust of India Nov 03, 2018 15:53:45 IST

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that reports claiming a Kashmiri student of a private university joined militant ranks in the Valley were "hugely worrying".

File image of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. PTI

File image of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. PTI

Bilal Sofi, 17, a resident of Khanyar locality in downtown Srinagar, was pursuing graduation from Greater Noida's Sharda University.

"If this is genuine (social media post about Sofi joining militant ranks), it's hugely worrying. Sometimes seemingly small actions have huge consequences (sic)," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Sofi went missing on 28 October after he left the varsity with official permission to go to Delhi, days after he was mistakenly roughed up during a scuffle between Indian and Afghan students in the campus.

A missing complaint was registered in the case at the Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida as well as at the Khanyar police station in Srinagar, officials said.

The pictures on social media showed Sofi dressed in a black outfit and claimed he had joined militant group ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology.

"If what happened to him at #ShardaUniversity has lead him to choose such a destructive path it's even more tragic. One more life on the path to ruin & one more family in turmoil (sic)," Abdullah tweeted.


Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018 15:53 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores