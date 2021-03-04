Renewal of driving licence, learner’s licence application among 18 new RTO services available online
18 new services can be completed online with Aadhar-based authentication and no longer warrant a visit to the local RTO.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released a new notification which states that many important services provided by RTOs can now be completed online. The 18 new online services can be completed with Aadhar-based authentication and no longer warrant a visit to the local RTO.
The major services that are available online are the application for a learner's licence, renewal of driving licence, duplicate licence application, address change in driving licence and certificate of registration, issuing of an international driving permit, the surrender of a class of vehicle from the licence, application for temporary registration of a motor vehicle and application for registration of a motor vehicle with a fully built body.
The other services available online are the issue of a duplicate registration certificate, application for grant of a NOC for the registration certificate, a notice of transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle, application for transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle, an intimation of change of address in the registration certificate, application for registration for driver training from an accredited driver training centre, application for registration of a motor vehicle of a diplomatic officer, application for assignment of a fresh registration mark of the motor vehicle for a diplomatic officer, endorsement of a hire-purchase agreement and termination of a hire-purchase agreement.
The MoRTH said these services were made available online to make these processes more convenient and to reduce crowding at RTOs. The ministry has earlier issuing a notification that had made Aadhar authentication a mandatory step in applying for new driving licences. The government is also planning on issuing a list of authorised training centres where new drivers will need to enroll to be eligible for a driver's licence.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Gadkari urges automakers to produce flex-fuel vehicles and help slash vehicular pollution
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called on vehicle manufacturers in the country to produce models that can also run on a blend of petrol and ethanol.
Mandatory FASTag to result in savings of Rs 20,000 crore per annum on fuel, says Nitin Gadkari
In addition to a drop in fuel bills, FASTag will also reportedly help boost royalty by Rs 10,000 crore per annum.
SC allows Centre to file response to letter linking Chardham project to Uttarakhand disaster
The strategic 900-km Chardham highway project aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand