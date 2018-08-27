Remove 'secular' from Constitution as it puts Hindus at disadvantage, says Sanatan Sanstha

Amid a debate over banning Sanatan Sanstha, the radical Hindutva outfit made a demand on Monday to exclude the word "secular" from the Preamble.

Through the 42nd Amendment of the Constitution of India, added in 1976, the Preamble asserts that India is a secular nation. Elaborating on the demand at a press conference, Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Chetan Rajhans said that the Constitution does not define which aspect of India is secular: the country, government, or the people. He further added that because of the addition of the term, Hindus are "at a disadvantage"."No other country in the world puts its majority at a disadvantage," the outfit said.

Rajhans further claimed that "secular" was enacted at the time of Emergency by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, under pressure from various entities.



Although the outfit is a non-government charitable trust and claims to be a spiritual organisaton, it is currently facing massive criticism for being allegedly linked to terror activities, and murder cases of rationalist thinker Narendra Dabholkar and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

On 23 August, Prithviraj Chavan, who had served as the state's chief minister from November 2010 to September 2014, said that his government had sent a proposal to ban the organisation in 2011 and followed it up with a 1000-page dossier detailing the activities of the radical outfit in 2012.

He said the dossier was "without any prejudice" and was based on a report prepared by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on the activities of the Sanstha.

Chavan's comments came a day after Union minister of state for home affairs Hansraj Ahir said the Centre did not have "complete information" on any proposal from the Maharashtra government to ban the outfit.

With inputs from PTI