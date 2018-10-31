'Remembering Dadi': Rahul pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary, visits Shakti Sthal with Sonia, Manmohan Singh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid a tribute to his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at the Shakti Sthal memorial in Delhi. Rahul was accompanied by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the memorial.

All three Congress leaders paid floral tributes at Indira Gandhi's memorial.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi & Congress President @RahulGandhi pay their respects at Shakti Sthal. #RememberingIndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/c5VjuE38Z0 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2018

Later on Wednesday, Rahul also tweeted, "Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her."

The Congress, on Twitter, also paid tribute to the only female Prime Minister of India. "Today, we honour the Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen."

Today we honour the Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India & one of the strongest leaders our country has seen. Through her premiership, our nation saw great victory, incredible development & most importantly upliftment of all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/LwM3Se3305 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2018

On 31 October, 1984, Indira's bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh assassinated her with their service weapons in the garden of the official residence of the Prime Minister of India in New Delhi. She was cremated on 3 November near Raj Ghat, the spot that is now known as the Shakti Sthal.