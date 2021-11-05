Reliance junks media report on Mukesh Ambani and family moving to London, says 'no plans to move anywhere whatsoever'

The statement also mentioned that recent acquisition of Stoke Park estate by RIIHL, an RIL group company, is aimed at enhancing it as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while sticking to the planning guidelines and local regulations

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani Friday junked media reports saying that the business tycoon and his family were planning to partly reside in a London estate.

Terming the report "baseless", RIL categorically stated that "the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world".

It further called the reports of the family looking to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park their primary residence, as "unwarranted speculation".

Post Reliance acquiring the London property for Rs 592 crore, Ambani and his family's visit abroad have been linked to them making Stoke Park their second home. They live in a 400,000 square feet Altamount road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

It, however, did not comment on Ambani's reported frequent visits abroad.

"This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India's famed hospitality industry globally," the statement added.

