The Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC

Mumbai: In response to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Reliance Foundation (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of coronavirus management in the city and to strengthen the government’s fight against the pandemic.

Deepening its engagement with the Government of Maharashtra and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Reliance has undertaken significant initiatives, in the battle against COVID in Mumbai

The Reliance Foundation will create, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from 15 May. The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will take over, from 1 May, the management and operations of nearly 550-beds ward, which is currently operational.

"Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) will operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID patients. A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee medical management of the patients. The entire expenditure for the project – comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators and medical equipment – and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by Reliance," a press release said.

Moreover, all the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free, the Reliance Foundation release said.

During the first phase of the pandemic last year, the RF and BMC had set up India’s first COVID hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Out of the 225 beds; 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The Seven Hills Hospital is expanded by an additional 25 ICU beds. This expansion will create a total of 125 beds being managed by RF Hospital including 45 ICU beds.

"100 beds are being commissioned at The Trident hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the step-down facility will be manned and managed by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital," a Reliance Foundation statement said.

This was decided in a meeting of the Maharashtra chief minister, the minister for tourism and environment, senior MCGM Officials, Reliance Foundation and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

All put together, the Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC. This is the largest contribution to COVID care in Mumbai by any philanthropic organisation.

Speaking about the augmented COVID facilities, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said: “Reliance Foundation has always been at the forefront of service to our nation and it is our duty to support India’s relentless fight against the pandemic. Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai."

“We are also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India and the city of Mumbai, as a fellow Indian, we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people. Corona Haarega, India Jeetega!,” she said.

Last year, the Reliance Foundation launched ‘Anna Seva’, the world’s largest food distribution program providing 5.5 crore meals. In addition, Reliance Foundation has enabled the setting up of new COVID care facility at Spandan Holistic Mother-And-Child Care Hospital in Deonar. Moreover, the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has set up an exclusive 10-bed dialysis centre in HBT Trauma Hospital, Mumbai in collaboration with the BMC.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 - the companies that operate Firstpost - are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary