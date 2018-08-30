Reliance Foundation donates Rs 21 crore to Kerala CM's Relief Fund; Nita Ambani visits Alappuzha district

As the relief and rehabilitation work in Kerala continues, Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 21 crore to the state's Chief Minister's Relief Fund and materials worth Rs 50 crore have been distributed among the flood-affected victims.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani also visited Pallipad village, in Alappuzha district of Kerala, one of the worst-affected areas. During her visit, she met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and expressed solidarity to the people of Kerala

Assuring displaced people of timely relief and support, Ambani said, "Reliance Foundation is committed to support the people of Kerala in this time of crisis. We will be there for all of you, and together we will overcome this calamity. Keep the faith. God’s Own Country will soon regain its grandeur."

Reliance Foundation appointed a team of 30 people for rescue work from 14 August, 2018. In coordination with State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Reliance Foundation Information Services undertook relief and rescue operations through its toll free helpline and successfully rescued over 1,600 people.

The field operations were conducted in six districts - Ernakulam, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

With a priority to provide materials for immediate requirement, Reliance Retail focused on supplies like ready-to-eat food, glucose and sanitary napkins. The goods were provided to 160 state-run relief camps. Apart from food, rations kits, clothing kits and utensil kits were also distributed in these areas supporting about 70,000 people.

Alappuzha district's Pallipad village has been gravely affected by the floods. In the village, with 6,430 households and 2,460 population, 17 relief camps were set up by government, trusts and NTPC. Reliance Foundation, in close coordination with the local government representatives of the village, has supported 3,500 families.

