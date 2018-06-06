Reliance Energy sets up disaster control room in Mumbai for monsoon-related emergencies

Mumbai: Reliance Energy has set up Central Disaster Control Room (CDCR) to tackle any exigencies arising out of monsoon to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, a company official said on Wednesday.

The CDCR will provide seamless communication, coordination and resource mobilization amongst Reliance Energy and other utilities including the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and various government and semi-government authorities.

It is also linked by a hotline with the MCGM's Disaster Control Room, said a Reliance Energy spokesperson.

The company's monsoon action plan has an integrated proactive approach aimed at minimising the down time of power supply and ensuring safety of its utility installations.

"As a part of the plan, Reliance Energy may be compelled to resort to the 'Safety Switch Off' of power supply in case water-logging causes threat to the safety of consumers or installations like sub-stations, meter cabins, etc. in consumers' premises," the spokesperson said.

Technical and maintenance Quick Response Teams have completed all pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance and are equipped with wireless communication, hotlines, walkie-talkies, tools and materials to rectify the system and restore the supply.

Reliance Energy has kept two special fibre boats at strategic locations for use during emergencies, besides medical, administrative and material support teams, and 32 dedicated disaster management response teams at the divisional levels.

It has called upon its three million consumers in Mumbai to report power interruptions, and status of restorations, ensure power meter cabins are free of water logging or leakages, use only licensed electrical contractors for any changes in wiring, not touch any electric installations with wet hands and refrain from using electricity more than the sanctioned load.